Submission ID: 3073
Date Lost February 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost woodgreen drive
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 5
Owner's Full Name Crystal Roberts
Email rcrystal549@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107975513
Alternate Phone (910) 944-2919
Additional Comments Shes little scaredy cat, probably woukdnt go to someone strange unless desperate. Shes a Lynx cat very dainty with mostly white with some markings and blue eyes. She goes by the name BB/Mama. Please help me find her♡
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name BB/Mama
Type of Animal Lynx mostly white with blue eyes and little markings on her tail and ears
Breed Lynx
Markings Light brown on tail and ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown on tail and ears
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
