Submission ID: 3079
Date Lost January 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 147 Shady lawn rd
Owner's Full Name Ashley Beeler
Email lilangelo2017@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9199300845
Additional Comments Mostly white some black strips cat very friendly. Male cat name Poly. He was outside we haven't seen him in a month. And we miss him. I would love to be reunited with our cat. Big white and some black on him..very friendly. If u see him or have him please call me. Thank you .
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Poly
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Cat
Markings Some black
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
