Submission ID: 3682
Date Lost March 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Summerhill church road
Closest Major Intersection I5/501 AND 22
Owner's Full Name Sandra McMaster
Email sndrcx@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910 585 1882
Additional Comments Mostly white with tabby spots
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bubbles
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American shorthair
Markings Mostly white with a tabby spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tabby
Age of Pet 1year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
