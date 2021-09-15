Submission ID: 3402
Date Lost September 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass Nc
Street or Road Where Pet Lost South St.
Closest Major Intersection South St and Brewer Street Vass
Owner's Full Name Margot Brewer
Email 2margotbrewer@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-633-2354
Additional Comments If you see her or know where he is please call me!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Clyde
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings White Chest /Socks
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 1-2 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
