Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) North Glenwood Trail
Owner's First Name Patrick
Primary Phone 9104348403
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost March 03, 2023
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost North Glenwood Trail (in Highland Trails)
Closest Major Intersection Dundee Trail / McNeil Road
Owner's Full Name c. patrick prentiss
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9104348403
Additional Comments Yvette ran away the first night/morning in new home. She is solid black with the exception of two small white patches on her belly, each the size of a half dollar; they are not visible unless she rolls over. She has green eyes and she is a little pudgy (about 11 pounds). A truly distinctive thing about her is that she doesn't ever meow; rather, she chirps like a bird! She makes a "peep, peep" sound that is very, very soft (quiet) as opposed to a conventional meow. She does purr loudly, however, when petted, although she's on the shy side. Lastly, she slipped her collar before going missing, but she is microchipped. Her humans and her litter mate, Zebra, miss her desperately.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Yvette Pleshette
Type of Animal cat
Breed domestic medium hair
Markings two small white patches on her belly
Predominant Color black from head to toe, including nose
2nd Color white -- two small patches on belly
Age of Pet 2 years 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
