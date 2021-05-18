Submission ID: 3211
Date Lost May 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Gun Club/Village acres
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Winchester Rd.
Closest Major Intersection 211 and Olmtead Village and golf course #8
Owner's Full Name Carole Hensley
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9105853575
Additional Comments LOST: Black cat with a white on her chest, yellow/gold eyes and a blue/gray collar. Missing From Winchester Road PINEHURST North Carolina. Gun club/village Acres on Monday, May 17, 2021. Very friendly cat. She does not scratch or bite. She has had her shots and she is spayed. Her name is Nova. Family cat, (my daughter’s).
Please call 910-585-3575 please !
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nova
Type of Animal Black female cat, spayed
Breed Black female cat, spayed
Markings Black with White markings on chest With gold/yellow eyes
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Little white patches on front of chest
Age of Pet About four years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Light Blue/silverish
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Idk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.