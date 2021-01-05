Submission ID: 2995
Date Lost January 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Juniper Creek Blvd
Closest Major Intersection Oak Tree Lane
Owner's Full Name Janna Simons
Email jannalsimons@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 831-236-0207
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jack
Type of Animal Cat
Breed domestic short hair
Markings small white tuft of fur on chest
Predominant Color black
Age of Pet 9 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
