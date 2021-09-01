Submission ID: 3380
Date Lost August 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost County Line Road
Closest Major Intersection Rt.1 / 24
Owner's Full Name Karen Kirk
Email Kirks.est.2004@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 443-624-0047
Alternate Phone (301) 751-9309
Additional Comments Black with small white spot on chest. Approximately 4 years old
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Vader
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Small white patch of fur on chest
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.