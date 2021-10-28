UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3474
Date Lost October 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina
Closest Major Intersection Calloway/Carolina
Owner's Full Name Taylor Kearns
Email taylee1201@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 639-0394
Alternate Phone (918) 639-4105
Additional Comments Very small cat. Could pass as an older kitten
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nyx
Type of Animal Black cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Black with white markings on chest and belly
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.