UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost March 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost Monticello Road/Doral Woods Area, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sulky Lane
Closest Major Intersection Monticello Road and Morganton Road
Owner's Full Name Sherri Krueger
Email slkrueger@nc.rr.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (919) 434-3614
Alternate Phone (919) 333-4782
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hodgy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Long Hair
Markings Multicolors
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
