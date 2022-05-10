Submission ID: 3801
Date Lost April 28, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Owner's Full Name Savannah Stewart
Email vannahjean123@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106244814
Alternate Phone (919) 579-0793
Additional Comments Timmy has Wobbly Cat Syndrome & requires special attention. He’s part of our family.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Timmy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings White spot on forehead
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
