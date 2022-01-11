Submission ID: 3594
Date Lost January 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost sedgwyck dr.
Closest Major Intersection Forrest & 501
Owner's Full Name Heather Stewart
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3869161957
Additional Comments Very sweet cat. He is well love and missed terribly. He is semi friendly. he has squinty eyes with possible drainage. Small head size.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cheddar
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Light orange in color. Squinty eyes
Predominant Color Light orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
