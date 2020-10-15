Lost Pet Report Submission
Submission ID: 2872
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost October 13, 2020
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1956 Murdocksville Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 73 and Murdocksville Rd.
Owner's Full Name Jenna Jannone
Email jwalters977@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910 988 8936
Additional Comments Chance is our year old cat and we miss him terribly. He belongs to 2 small children and is so loved.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chance
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Darker orange stripes on tail
Predominant Color Buff Orange
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
