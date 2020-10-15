Lost Cat, Orange Tabby Pinehurst

Lost Pet Report Submission

Submission ID: 2872

CONTACT INFORMATION

Date Lost October 13, 2020

Area/Town Lost West End

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1956 Murdocksville Rd

Closest Major Intersection Hwy 73 and Murdocksville Rd.

Owner's Full Name Jenna Jannone

Email jwalters977@gmail.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 910 988 8936

Additional Comments Chance is our year old cat and we miss him terribly. He belongs to 2 small children and is so loved.

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Chance

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic shorthair

Markings Darker orange stripes on tail

Predominant Color Buff Orange

Age of Pet 1 year

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

