Submission ID: 2949
Date Lost November 26, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage/Eagle Springs area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brookview Lane off of Firetower Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211 and Hwy 705
Owner's Full Name Holly Martin
Email hpruitt1978@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107836078
Alternate Phone (910) 580-2234
Additional Comments **REWARD OFFERED for her return*
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Miss Pearly
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic long hair
Markings Orange markings on back and head; red eyes; one ear has a faint white V shape on the backside of the ear
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Red
Age of Pet 1.5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.