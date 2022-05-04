Submission ID: 3787
Date Lost April 28, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinewild
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Glasgow Dr
Closest Major Intersection Stonykirk Dr
Owner's Full Name Mary Beth Liles
Email Maryrock@bellsouth.net
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 919-623-1203
Additional Comments My mother’s cat escaped while she was visiting. Ripple is very bushy, grey and white, about 8 pounds. Reward offered.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ripple
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long hair domestic
Markings White face, chest, legs, bushy tail
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
