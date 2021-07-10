Submission ID: 3306
Date Lost July 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 860 Normandy Dr
Owner's Full Name Corinne DeBruhl
Email cadebruhl@gmail.com
Zip 23434-2934
Primary Phone 7572861599
Alternate Phone (910) 692-8866
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Little Girl
Type of Animal Domestic cat
Breed Long haired tortie
Markings Severally tipped right ear
Predominant Color Browns. Orange. Black
2nd Color A little white. Tummy is creamed colored
Age of Pet 6 yrs.
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
