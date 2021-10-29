Submission ID: 3477
Date Lost October 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Corner or Omni Dr and Raven Ln
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 73
Owner's Full Name Teri Dick
Email teri152000@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9104317894
Additional Comments Our sweet boy snuck put Wednesday evening while we were unloading the car and we have not seen him since. His name is Lincoln, Linc for short.. Our toddler son cries for him and Lincoln's feline little brother calls looking for him to play. Linc refuses to wear a collar, he just finds a way to remove it, he just turned a year old in Sept. tho if vet checked his bad teeth may put him older, and he is fixed. Please please let us know if you have him or have seen him. Thank you so much!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lincoln
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long hair
Markings Dark tabby with white on chest
Predominant Color Brown & Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year 1 month
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
