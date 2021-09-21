Submission ID: 3407
Date Lost September 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bingham street
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Tammy
Email tgarner@ncmcs.org
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106392425
Alternate Phone (910) 947-5722
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sassy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium long hair
Markings One orange paw
Predominant Color Mixed colors, black, orange gray
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Lime green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.