Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.