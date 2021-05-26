Submission ID: 3234
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost April 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sand Pit Rd
Closest Major Intersection Roseland Rd
Owner's Full Name Druscilla Kress
Email druscilk1@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 610-781-6660
Additional Comments Extra bone in sternum protrudes. He is chipped and info is up to date. Had posted on paw boost as I am not originally from here and did not know where to go until now. He is missed. If any info, please contact me.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Argo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DLH Cat
Markings Extra bone in sternum protrudes
Predominant Color Tabby
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.