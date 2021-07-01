Submission ID: 3285
Date Lost June 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 15 Vayland Ct
Closest Major Intersection Sullivan and NC22
Owner's Full Name Wayne West
Email wswest49@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106245968
Alternate Phone (252) 522-3354
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rudy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Main coin look
Markings None
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 15 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
