Submission ID: 3006
Date Lost July 11, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2460 Longleaf Drive SW
Closest Major Intersection Longleaf Drive SW/Winchester Road
Owner's Full Name Toni Holt-Hutto
Email incognito927@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 2523705208
Additional Comments Cat has been missing a long time. There have been reported sightings in Village Acres. If he is alive, someone is feeding him as a stray. Please contact me if you see this cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Smokey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium/Long hair domestic male.
Markings Appears he's wearing socks on hind legs
Predominant Color Black/Gray overcoat. White underneath.
Age of Pet 7 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
