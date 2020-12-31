Submission ID: 2988
Date Lost December 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinenwild
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Perth Place
Closest Major Intersection Perth/Lochmere
Owner's Full Name Kathryn Talton
Email kathryn.talton@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106911535
Additional Comments She big, fluffy and shy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mia
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long hair diluted calico
Markings gray, white, tan
Predominant Color gray
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Mia, Talton 910.691.1535
