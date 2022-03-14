Submission ID: 3692
Date Lost March 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Stubby Oaks
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Gertrude Phillips
Email hopeap0724@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-690-8715
Alternate Phone (910) 690-1248
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fluffy Butt
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long hair
Markings Dark grey tail
Predominant Color Cream
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.