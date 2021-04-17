Submission ID: 3151
Date Lost April 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst/Forest Creed
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Chestertown Dr.
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd near O'Neal school
Owner's Full Name Kay Overcash Jenkins
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 704-578-2468
Additional Comments Very shy long hair Calico named Davidson. Will not likely approach someone.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Davidson
Type of Animal Calico cat
Breed cat
Markings tortoise shell
Predominant Color dark brown/ white and copper
2nd Color copper
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.