Submission ID: 2807
Date Lost August 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Forest Creek/ Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 47 Chestertown Dr
Closest Major Intersection Traffic circle Airport
Owner's Full Name Kay Overcash Jenkins
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 704-578-2468
Alternate Phone (910) 693-1456
Additional Comments Cat went out late Friday night and hasn’t come home
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Davidson
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings Longhair
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Golden
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.