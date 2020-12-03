Submission ID: 2950
Date Lost December 01, 2020
Area/Town Lost Shepherd's Trail Subdivision in Aberdeen
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Secrist
Email mcjennis@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 528-5571
Alternate Phone (910) 916-2458
Additional Comments Kit Kat is very friendly but can be a little shy at first.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kit Kat
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Chantilly
Markings white belly and paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.