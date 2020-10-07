Submission ID: 2860
Date Lost October 05, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 3333 Kelly Plantation Road
Owner's Full Name Joyce C Maples
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109472166
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Clarice
Type of Animal cat
Breed long hair
Markings none
Predominant Color calico/tortoise shell color- mixed black, brown, tan, yellow
Age of Pet 3 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.