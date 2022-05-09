Submission ID: 3798
Date Lost May 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage/Hillcrest
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Joel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Near 15-501
Owner's Full Name Fran Cameron
Email FranCameron82@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-824-2762
Alternate Phone (910) 947-5614
Additional Comments Recently neutered. Only 6 months old.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jamie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Light orange tabby.
Markings White paws
Predominant Color Light orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 month
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
