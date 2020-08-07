Submission ID: 2784
Date Lost August 05, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinetree Animal Hospital
Street or Road Where Pet Lost HWY 5 Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection HWY 5 / Sandpit Rd
Owner's Full Name Roland Buerkle
Email klabauter17@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106912903
Additional Comments Large grey cat with injured front left leg escaped from Pinetree Animal Hospital Parking Lot, very shy. Might be trying to find his way back home to Colonial Heights in Aberdeen.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Texas
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair
Markings Grey tabby
Predominant Color grey
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
