Submission ID: 3751
Date Lost April 15, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Garden Village Dr.
Owner's Full Name Mackey Mckenzie
Email Mackeycole42@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-528-1022
Additional Comments Lost a large neuter male cat in Pinehurst Area.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name William Wallace
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Gray
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
