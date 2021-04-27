Submission ID: 3167
Date Lost April 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Glendon, NC (Northeastern Moore County/Near Chatham/Lee County Borders)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cross Street Is Street Place Road/Putnam - Glendon Road
& 1391 Glendon-Carthage Road/Glendon, NC 27325
Closest Major Intersection Cross Street Is Street Place Road & Putnam Glendon Road & 1391 Glendon-Carthage Road/Glendon, NC 27325
Owner's Full Name Frances & Donna Langley
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9104645919
Additional Comments Sol/AKA Sunshine is a Very Large 14+ pound fully grown male buff tabby between 2-6 years old. He is not orange the color is yellow... Similar to the sunshine on a hazy day. This picture is not of him, but of a similar buff tabby. He has been neutered & is very vocal/talkative & friendly. He seems to like dogs as well. He likes to ride & has stowed away in our car before (while not disclosing his presence until he woke up) - leading us to hope he did not go home with someone parked in the area of Glendon, NC.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sol AKA Sunshine
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Buff Tabby
Markings Yellow Cat/Yellow Tabby (Not Orange!) Looks Like The Sunshine On A Hazy Day
Predominant Color Yellow
2nd Color Yellow
Age of Pet 2-6ish
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.