Date Lost April 22, 2021

Area/Town Lost Glendon, NC (Northeastern Moore County/Near Chatham/Lee County Borders)

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cross Street Is Street Place Road/Putnam - Glendon Road

& 1391 Glendon-Carthage Road/Glendon, NC 27325

Closest Major Intersection Cross Street Is Street Place Road & Putnam Glendon Road & 1391 Glendon-Carthage Road/Glendon, NC 27325

Owner's Full Name Frances & Donna Langley

Email donnalfromglendonnc@gmail.com

Zip 27325

Primary Phone 9104645919

Additional Comments Sol/AKA Sunshine is a Very Large 14+ pound fully grown male buff tabby between 2-6 years old. He is not orange the color is yellow... Similar to the sunshine on a hazy day. This picture is not of him, but of a similar buff tabby. He has been neutered & is very vocal/talkative & friendly. He seems to like dogs as well. He likes to ride & has stowed away in our car before (while not disclosing his presence until he woke up) - leading us to hope he did not go home with someone parked in the area of Glendon, NC.

Upload Photo File uploaded

Animal Name Sol AKA Sunshine

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Buff Tabby

Markings Yellow Cat/Yellow Tabby (Not Orange!) Looks Like The Sunshine On A Hazy Day

Predominant Color Yellow

2nd Color Yellow

Age of Pet 2-6ish

Is Pet Microchipped? No

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

Coat of Pet Short

Ears of Pet Erect

Collar of Pet None

