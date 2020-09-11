Submission ID: 2828
Date Lost September 04, 2020
Area/Town Lost Sterling Transport/Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hwy 1 Business
Closest Major Intersection Vass Lakeview School and Valenti’s
Owner's Full Name Morgan Strohacker
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-366-4993
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Princess
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Himalayan/Siamese
Markings Blue eyes, cream white body, brown legs and face
Predominant Color Cream white
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
