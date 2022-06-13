Lost Cat Pinehurst

Submission ID: 3864

Date Lost June 10, 2022

Area/Town Lost Pinehurst

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Thunderbird Circle

Closest Major Intersection Belair Court

Owner's Full Name Marilyn Monroe

Email jade627@aol.com

Zip 28374

Primary Phone 910-420-2145

Alternate Phone (910) 391-4180

Additional Comments He was last seen on 6-10-22 around 6. He got loose and he hasn't come back yet.

Please if anyone has seen him please call us. We really miss him.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Sunny

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Himalayan Rag Doll

Markings White around his Neck

Predominant Color Steal

Age of Pet 6yrs DOB 2/18/16

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Long

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Green

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies Tag and Heart shape tag on collar

