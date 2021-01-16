Submission ID: 3004
Date Lost January 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highland Trails
Closest Major Intersection Indiana
Owner's Full Name Sandy Lampros
Email sandy_lampros@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9103155156
Additional Comments Gate was left partially open after workers finished. Maxie must have gotten out that way.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maxie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Grey
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet About 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
