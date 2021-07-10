Submission ID: 3305
Date Lost July 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Souther pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ramble Ridge/Avenue of the Carolinas
Closest Major Intersection Ramble Ridge/Avenue of the Carolinas
Owner's Full Name Julie Tipton
Email pk82698@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109162430
Alternate Phone (910) 916-2352
Additional Comments **Please check your garages and sheds!**
If you see this guy please let me know. He did not come home last night. We did see him after the storm. Could have gotten closed in a garage or just hanging out. He is super friendly but really missed. Don’t usually stress when he stays out but it’s super hot and worried he is stuck inside something.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Buddy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Gray with stripes. Tan “eye liner”
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.