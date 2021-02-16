Submission ID: 3051
Date Lost February 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Saunders St
Owner's Full Name Hayley Howell
Email had2738@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9196182736
Additional Comments Lost cat in downtown Carthage area! Near the elementary school. He’s super friendly and has never met a stranger. He has a blue collar with our contact information on it.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gus
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Brown tabby
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue Polka Dot
