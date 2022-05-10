Submission ID: 3800
Date Lost May 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage, Farm Life School Rd
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Farm Life school Rd & Joel Rd area
Owner's Full Name Macy Jenkins
Email nydancinbare@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106914882
Additional Comments Really friendly cat wearing a soresto collar, he is microchipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Genki
Type of Animal Grey Tabby
Breed Tabby
Markings Black & grey striped
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
