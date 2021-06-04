Submission ID: 3248
Date Lost May 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres, PINEHURST
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Longleaf Dr E
Closest Major Intersection Longleaf Dr E & Covina
Owner's Full Name Nichole Wolcott
Email Nbwolcott@hotmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9103229099
Alternate Phone (910) 751-2920
Additional Comments Monica was dropped off on our porch Sunday afternoon. No one was home to let her in. She was last seen on Longleaf Dr E & Covina.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Monica
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Gray & white stripes, white chest, white paws
Predominant Color Grey tabby
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.