UPDATE: CAT HAS BEEN FOUND, DECEASED
Submission ID: 2923
Date Lost November 18, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost W. Vermont Ave
Owner's Full Name Beth Maness
Email kking@moorecountync.gov
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-690-7878
Additional Comments Has possibly been missing since 11/14- owner has been away from home, cat is 15lbs
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Braveheart
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Dsh
Markings Triangle ear notch
Predominant Color grey
Age of Pet 5 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
