Submission ID: 3164
Date Lost April 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Legends Drive
Closest Major Intersection Morganton Road
Owner's Full Name Rebekah Chambers
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9102061722
Alternate Phone (910) 995-7057
Additional Comments 3 year old brown male tabby cat. He has one eye. He ran out of my apartment yesterday. His name is Thor, he is very friendly. Reward given if found.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thor
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair/Tabby
Markings One Eye/Lost right eye
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black Stripes
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.