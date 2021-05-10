Submission ID: 3191
Date Lost May 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost
Closest Major Intersection Roseland Road
Owner's Full Name Jennie Barker
Email Reachme34@hotmail.com
Zip 283q5
Primary Phone 9105822182
Additional Comments Name is Kush. One year old.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kush
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short haired cat
Markings White paws and white on chest
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
