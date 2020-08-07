Submission ID: 2785
Date Lost August 06, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinehurst Animal Hospital/Midland Country Club
Owner's Full Name Samantha Kidd
Email samkidd89@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 404-987-5814
Alternate Phone (910) 692-3551
Additional Comments Reward Offered
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Miso
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Dark grey stripes
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
