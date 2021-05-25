Submission ID: 3228
Date Lost May 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Historic Cameron NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC HWY 24 27
Closest Major Intersection OLD US HWY #1
Owner's Full Name Sherry Wallace
Email wallacs1@charter.net
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9105561054
Alternate Phone (910) 916-8366
Additional Comments A small reward being offered .
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lucy Wallace
Type of Animal 5 year old female short haired gray tabby with white paws and white under neck .
Breed Domestic Short haired tabby cat
Markings Whit on paws and under neck . Has a white on one of her thighs .
Predominant Color Gray Tabby
Age of Pet 5 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
