Submission ID: 3100
Date Lost March 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McCaskill Road
Closest Major Intersection 22
Owner's Full Name Tori Bettini
Email torilbettini@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-916-8495
Alternate Phone (910) 322-0866
Additional Comments Cooper will come to his name, and is very sweet. He has extra toes and is grey and white short haired.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cooper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings grey on the nose and ears, white shoulders and front feet
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
