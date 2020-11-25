Submission ID: 2927
Date Lost October 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Intersection of South Valley Road and Wildwood Court
Closest Major Intersection Spring Road
Owner's Full Name Cindi Carr
Email cindicarr421@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 585-3454
Alternate Phone (910) 692-8384
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Marley
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings 4 white feet, white blaze on his nose, little bit of white on tip of tail, black nose, green eyes
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.