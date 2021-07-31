Submission ID: 3330
Date Lost July 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Knollwood Heights, Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Laurel Road
Closest Major Intersection Laurel Road/Pee Dee Road
Owner's Full Name Jossh Beann
Email Josshbeann@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910 639 3468
Alternate Phone (910) 639-3472
Additional Comments Left a fenced backyard.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bruno
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mixed
Markings Shaved with pom pom tail.
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White spots
Age of Pet Between 6 months and 1 year.
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
