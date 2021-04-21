Submission ID: 3158
Date Lost April 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost right off Springs Lakes Road on Hiscott Lane
Closest Major Intersection US Hwy 15 501
Owner's Full Name Linden Daiss
Email lindendaiss@gmail.com
Zip 29374
Primary Phone 3177301448
Additional Comments Birdie is a grey/light cream colored domestic medium hair. She is friendly & very curious but has not been outside much so I don’t know how she will react to strangers. Usually comes with treats or shaking of the treat bag. Is usually friendly with some dogs because she was raised with them. No ID tags or microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Birdie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings grey tail, cream body, grey like markings on face, blues eyes
Predominant Color light cream
2nd Color grey
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.