Submission ID: 3147
Date Lost April 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Rushwood Rd
Owner's Full Name Linda Cockman
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 948-3220
Alternate Phone (910) 690-8592
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Doodle Bug
Type of Animal cat
Breed DSH
Markings grey with few brown spots
Predominant Color grey
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
