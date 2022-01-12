Submission ID: 3599
Date Lost January 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass/Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McIntosh Rd
Owner's Full Name Jessica Maness
Email garciaroger004@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-691-5842
Additional Comments Has been exclusively an inside cat until 2 weeks ago we allowed him out during the day only. Sunday night he did not come in.
10 months old but appears full grown approximately 12-14 lbs.
was neutered at 7 months
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Baby Blue Tails
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings White under nose, chin, chest, paws, stomach
Predominant Color Grayish Blue color
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.