Submission ID: 2868
Contact Information
Date Lost October 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst #6
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Deerwood Lane
Closest Major Intersection Deerwood Ln & Juniper Creek Blvd
Owner's Full Name Ellen Hermann
Email Ehermann512@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 571-435-5732
Alternate Phone (703) 350-5434
Animal Description
Animal Name Harvey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair
Markings Hair lip
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Short
Ears
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
